The phrase “there’s an app for everything” applies to the outdoors, too.
If you’re interested in learning more about apps that can enhance outdoor trips, the Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program “Discover Nature: Apps in the Outdoors" will be offered June 30.
This free online program will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is for ages 12 and up.
People can register at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/184692
At this program, MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt will talk about the variety of nature-oriented apps that can help people identify plants and animals and can give anglers, hikers, campers, hunters, and everyone else who enjoys the outdoors "a greater appreciation of the natural world."
This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
