In many biology classes over the years, students have been asked to dissect owl pellets. For those not comfortable with that, Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist Stephanie Kemp will offer a virtual owl pellet dissection course at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Owls are amazing eaters. What’s even more fascinating is how they digest their food, or rather, what they don’t digest. By studying owl vomit, aka owl pellets, naturalists can learn a lot about small animal populations. So, take a close look at the fur, feathers, teeth, claws and bone ‘puke packets’ produced by owls.
This event is open to all ages. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.