Virtual program offers ideas for planting in fall Aug 22, 2022

The Missouri Department of Conservation offers a virtual program starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 to look at fall planting.According to naturalist Jordi Raos, fall is a great time of year to add native plants to your yard. Raos will discuss the benefits of planting in the fall and give some native plant suggestions.This event is open to all ages. The program is slated for 45 minutes.Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186529.
