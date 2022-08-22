fall-native-plants_crop.jpg
The Missouri Department of Conservation offers a virtual program starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 to look at fall planting.

According to naturalist Jordi Raos, fall is a great time of year to add native plants to your yard. Raos will discuss the benefits of planting in the fall and give some native plant suggestions.

