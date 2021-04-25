Many people are discovering that when it comes to flowers and shrubs around their homes, plants that are native have a number of advantages over exotic species from other parts of the world.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a virtual program, “Top 10 Series: Natives for Landscaping," to educate people on the benefits of native plants.
This free program is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 5. MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss native plants popular for flower beds and landscaping strategies. He will explain how, in addition to providing habitat needs for insects and other animals, native plants are helpful for homeowners because they require less work to maintain. This program is open to all ages. People can register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177209.
Registrants must provide an email so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
