Native plants provide year-round beauty and benefits.
As gray autumn settles into still winter, our relationship with the outdoors shifts. Vibrant blooms make way for bold seed heads while tan, rust and silver grasses brushed by wind fill the landscape, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Migrating songbirds shelter in understories, darting out to eat. Snow falls and rests like a cap on standing purple coneflower and wild bergamot. Many folks appreciate these scenes from the warmth of their homes but step out into winter for more spectacular sights, according to the MDC.
Next year’s insects are tucked away on plants in eccentric galls waiting for warmer days. When seeds and berries become scarce, these packaged meals provide crucial nutrition for winter birds. Come spring, these gall-dwellers will complete their cycles and their larvae will become baby bird food. According to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, one pair of breeding Black-Capped Chickadees need about 7,500 soft-bodied insects to raise one clutch of young. That fact alone provides thousands of reasons to leave the leaves in your backyard this year, states the release.
Plan gardens for winter interest with a native landscape specialist at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 virtual winter beauty program. Gorgeous photos of Missouri's native plants will help you discover the beauty and benefits they provide year-round. Register at www.mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189252.
