Due to health precautions regarding COVID-19, all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District Visitor Centers are closed. This includes the Jerry L. Litton Visitors Center at Smithville Lake.
In a release, the Corps encourages the public to observe and adhere to public health warning signage that may be posted around recreation areas such as public restrooms or shelter houses.
Other area visitor center locations closed are: Blue Springs, Clinton, Harlan County, Harry S. Truman, Hillsdale, Kanopolis, Long Branch, Longview, Melvern, Milford, Perry, Pomme de Terre, Pomona, Rathbun, Stockton, Tuttle Creek and Wilson lakes.
To stay up to date on possible changes, visit nwk.usace.army.mil or facebook.com/usace.kcd.
