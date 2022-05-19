LIBERTY — Volunteers are needed to join workers from Liberty Cemetery Advisory Committee in Fairview/New Hope cemeteries from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, at the intersection of West Shrader and South Terrace Avenue.
Volunteers should meet under the arch at Fairview Cemetery. They are needed to help clean up leaves, pick up branches, fix headstones and do landscaping.
This is considered the biggest clean-up day for Fairview Cemetery in preparation for Memorial weekend. Most years, the cemetery is decorated with American flags in honor of the holiday.
Cemetery workdays are scheduled on the third Saturday of the month and will be cancelled if it is raining. Volunteers should bring gloves, rakes, shovels and gardening tools to help with the clean-up efforts. Some tools will be provided.
For those who want to preregister their help, email Liberty Parks Department Community Engagement Manager Erica Brant at ebrant@libertymo.gov.
