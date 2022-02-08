The Missouri Department of Conservation continues its virtual classes with a waterfowl hunting basics course, starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Conservation educator Adam Brandsgaard will be teaching the class. While the waterfowl hunting seasons are wrapped up in Missouri, some hunters and others who may want to try hunting waterfowl for the first time can start planning for next year.
Brandsgaard will discuss regulations, gear, hunting strategies, and the reason for hunting seasons in Missouri. There will also be time during the presentation for questions as well.
This event is open to all ages. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182633.
