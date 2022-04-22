CLAY COUNTY — Join team members from Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and the Kansas City Master Gardeners in the Victorian era garden behind the Watkins home from 6-8 p.m. each Tuesday in April through October, weather-permitting. Visitors will learn about organic and historic gardening methods for growing heirloom flowers and vegetables. Master gardeners will be on hand working the gardens and to answer questions.
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is located at 26600 Park Road North in Lawson. For more information about the event, call the Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site at 816-580-3387.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
