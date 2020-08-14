Watkins Woolen Mill to hold public informational meeting

LAWSON — Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site will hold an informational meeting for the public at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the museum’s visitor center.
In a press release, the museum said these informational meetings help create two-way communication with the public, giving staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the historic site. The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the facility and its operations with representatives present to provide answers and other information.
The museum strongly encourages the public to follow social-distancing guidelines, bring hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds and to stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is located at 26600 Park Road North in Lawson, north of Kansas City. For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at the park and historic site, contact the park and historic site at 580-3387.
For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
