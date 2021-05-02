Foraging for edible wild plants have a better flavor when gathered early in the spring while they are still young and tender, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
However, there are some staunch tips for foraging.
• Never eat anything that you cannot be 100% identified correctly.
• Don’t eat anything that may have been treated or from near sources of pollution.
• Check the rules on foraging where you live.
Always ask permission from the landowner before foraging on private land.
• Never take more than you need. Leave root systems in place, taking only small, sustainable amounts so the plants can continue to grow.
• Take care to respect the ecosystems you are passing through, cause no damage and leave no litter behind.
Below are some edible wild greens common to Missouri:
• Dandelion: Leaves are rich in vitamin A and iron, and are best for eating during March and April. The leaves can be mixed with other greens to make a salad.
• Lambs-quarters: Often referred to as wild spinach, is high in vitamins and minerals. Young plants can be pinched off just above the ground, cooked and eaten whole.
• Watercress: An aquatic plant often found floating on the surface and creeping around the banks of ponds, pasture creeks or cold springs. It is high in vitamin C and contains significant amounts of vitamin A, iron, calcium and potassium. It has been used for years as a salad or garnish for meat and is best from April to June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.