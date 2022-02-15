Winter trout available in local ponds

The Missouri Department of Conservation has again stocked lakes and ponds in the Northland with trout for winter fishing. Chauimere Lake off Northeast 43rd Terrace in Kansas City, Jesse James Park pond off Missouri Highway 33 in Kearney and ponds in Capitol Federal Sports Complex off Old Missouri Highway 210 in Liberty received hundreds of trout.
Trout stocked for winter fishing in urban and suburban water bodies are raised at MDC’s Montauk, Bennett Spring and Shepherd of the Hills hatcheries.
While trout are not native to Missouri, MDC has stocked them for more than 50 years in the cold, spring-fed, streams of southern Missouri. In winter, when the water is cold enough and holds sufficient oxygen to support trout, MDC stocks selected lakes and ponds in communities around the state to provide close-to-home trout fishing, states a release.
Limits and tackle restrictions vary by lake and season. Anglers should check for special area regulations before fishing. The daily limit for catch-and-keep at these locations is four trout with no length limit. All Missouri residents over age 15 and under age 65 must have a fishing permit. All nonresidents over age 15 must have a fishing permit. To keep trout, all anglers must have a Missouri trout permit.
Buying permits can be done online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits or through the MDC's Mo Fishing mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.