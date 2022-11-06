stock_winterdriving.jpg

In 2021, there were more than 7,300 vehicle crashes in Missouri in which snow, sleet, hail or ice were factors, which resulted in 1,995 injuries and 25 deaths, according to preliminary results provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

 Metro Creative

The National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri's local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Monday through Friday, Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.

"It’s extremely important for Missourians to plan ahead for winter — having an emergency kit in their vehicle, committing to avoiding travel during danger winter storm conditions and understanding the health risks of prolonged exposure to cold temperatures,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “We encourage all Missourians to prepare for winter by reviewing the steps they can take to help ensure they and their families will have a safe and healthy winter season.”

