Youth hunters age 6 to 15 who have valid permits from the state's Department of Conservation can soon try bagging a turkey as the youth spring hunting season runs Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10.
"Youth may also hunt during the regular spring turkey season," states a conservation department release.
Methods allowed during the season include shotguns with shot not larger than No. 4, bows and atlatls.
The season limit is one male turkey with a visible beard.
"Youths who take a turkey during the youth season may not harvest a second bird until April 25. This is because the bird taken during the youth season counts as the first bird for the first week of the regular season," states the release.
To learn more about permits, visit mdc.mo.gov or download the MO Hunting app.
