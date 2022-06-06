Phillip Alfred Pulley
08/28/1931 ~ 06/01/2022
Phillip Alfred Pulley, 90, of Lawson, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday June 1, 2022, after suffering a stroke.
He was born on Friday August 28, 1931, in Amity, Missouri, the son of the late Truman and the late Ada (née Whitsell) Pulley. After graduating from Union Star High School in 1949, he enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War, serving a total of four years. He spent two and a half years stationed at Nagoya Air Force Base in Japan.
After completing his tour of duty, he left the Air Force and began his collegiate studies at the University of Georgia. After a few semesters, he transferred back home to the University of Missouri. Upon graduation, he got a job in North Carolina as a meat grader. Eventually, he returned to Missouri, where he began employment with the University of Missouri working as a County Agent. Ultimately, he would pursue a Master's Degree in animal science and began his career as a livestock specialist for the University of Missouri.
On October 15, 1961, he married Iletta Faye Swartz of Clarksdale, Missouri, whom he had known since childhood. Phil and Iletta went on to have three children: Glenn, Mark and Deanne. After retiring in 1992, Phil spent his time gardening, traveling and babysitting his granddaughter.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Ada Pulley.
He is survived by his wife, Iletta; his sisters, Lee Hawkins and Sue Camarillo; his children, their spouses, and grandchildren: Glenn (Joyce) Pulley (son), Timothy Pulley (grandson), Britianny (Jake) Freitas (granddaughter), Keerie Freitas (great-granddaughter); Mark Pulley (son); Deanne (James) Weber (daughter) and Janelle Weber (granddaughter).
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Lawson.
Funeral will be held on Sunday, Jun 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Oak Christian Church, Amity, Missouri.
Phillip's Burial at St Joseph Memorial Park 5005, St Joseph, Missouri will occur on Monday, Jun 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
Services will be officiated by Pastor Joel Mitchell.
