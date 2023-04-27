Police pursuit nabs Platte County suspect in Smithville Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 27, Smithville police engaged in a vehicle pursuit with an aggravated assault suspect out of Platte County."Smithville officers were able to take the suspect into custody within our city after conducting a felony car stop," reads a Smithville police social media post about the incident.After being booked on Smithville resisting charges, the suspect was turned over to Platte County Sheriff's Office for that county's investigation.It's unclear where the pursuit ended. The name of the suspect has yet to be released.More details will be published as they become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Dogwood Elementary kindergartner demonstrates acts of kindness Former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith transfers to LSU Emma Watson drank wine mixed with water 'when I was a kid' 'I didn't feel safe': Why Hank Azaria turned down request to appear on The Problem with Apu 'You were the first to call!' Kelsea Ballerini thanks Wynonna Judd for supporting her after divorce Sir Richard Branson: 'Dyslexia is my superpower!' FDA Approves First Pill for Fecal Transplant Therapy ‘The Bear’ Recruits Bob Odenkirk for Season 2 Guest Role Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArmed man attempts to rob Liberty Lowe'sSimone Biles and Jonathan Owens marry in TexasFormer respiratory therapist pleads guilty in deaths of 2 patients at Missouri hospitalRaytown man faces felony charges after chase ends in LibertyPerson of interest located in attempted Lowe's robberyA prehistoric fish is endangered in Missouri and Illinois. But it's spawning again.School fight results in law enforcement response at Winnetonka HighDrivers could see some relief at the pumpsChesterfield man pleads guilty in Mizzou hazing that left freshman with severe brain damagePearson, Fuller to wed Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Apr 29 Meet Hillcrest's founder! Sat, Apr 29, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.