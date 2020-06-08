KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement officials are investigating a homicide after being called Monday, June 8, to a shooting at the Price Chopper grocery store off Ash Avenue in Kansas City, which is near Missouri Highway 291 and Cookingham Drive in Liberty.
At the scene around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police tape lined the parking lot as investigators began interviewing witnesses. Kansas City Police spokesperson Doaa El-Ashkar said officers arrived on scene shortly after 5 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a white male dead in a black four-door car. The deceased man was the only person in the vehicle, located in the grocery store parking lot. The name of the deceased has yet to be released.
Police say the suspect is a white male who fled the area in unknown vehicle.
A statement released to media outlets by Casie Broker, chief marketing officer for Price Chopper, said the company is focused on the "well-being of our team members and cooperating fully with local law enforcement."
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS (8477). All tips can be anonymous. More details on this developing story will be published as they become available.
