Registration opens for National Small Business Week summit

Registration for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2022 National Small Business Week virtual summit, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” is open. This year’s National Small Business Week, held May 1 to 7, will acknowledge small businesses from across the country for their resilience, ingenuity and creativity.

“It will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship,” states a release.

During National Small Business Week, the SBA will hold its NSBW virtual summit May 2 to 5. Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required. Visit online at National Small Business Week 4-Day Virtual Summit Registration to register.

National Small Business Week 2022: Building a Better America through Entrepreneurship In a new video released Friday, April 1, alongside its NSBW events registration opening, the SBA spotlighted the “tenacity and contributions o…

In a new video released Friday, April 1, alongside its NSBW events registration opening, the SBA spotlighted the “tenacity and contributions of America’s diverse entrepreneurs.”

“They have played an integral role in powering our nation’s historic economic comeback and navigated challenges from various variant waves, supply chain disruptions and inflation as we pivot and continue building a better America. The American entrepreneurial spirit has grown stronger. New business applications grew by nearly 30% during the pandemic, with 5.4 million applications in 2021 alone,” states the release.

To register for National Small Business Week and for other event information, visit sba.gov/NSBW.