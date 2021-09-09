Dances
This year’s festival will include two dances, one that is all ages and another for adults 21 and older. The all-ages dance at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, is superhero themed so attendees are encouraged to dress as and bring their favorite hero. There will be snacks, music and games.
For those without a costume, some will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations at the dance will be collected for the local food pantry.
The adult dance at the pavilion will feature a live concert from Michael Neal Band and starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Bill James Classic run
The Bill James Classic races, with 5 and 10K options, will return to the Jesse James Festival at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The race begins at North Grove and Boude streets. The finish line for both races is in downtown Kearney at North Grove and East Washington streets.
Funds raised help better the festival grounds and fund construction of the Heroes Monument Memorial in Jesse James Park, which is dedicated to local heroes in Kearney.
Learn more at jessejamesfestival.com/events/5k-10k.
Demolition derby
The festival’s demolition derby returns to Jesse James Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Featuring four classes, this event will include:
the Modify class, encompassing cars of a harder build; Semi Stock class, which are competing passenger cars; Bone Stock class, taking on larger vehicles; Compact class, comprised of compact cars; and the crowd favorite Power Wheels kids class, where children use Power Wheels battery-operated toy vehicles.
Tickets for everyone older than 5 are $10 each. Children under age 5 get in free. Concessions will be available on site and additional bleacher seating is available.
Tournaments
The Jesse James Festival features a list of tournaments for varying ages that include disc golf, volleyball, cornhole and children’s fishing.
Registration for the disc golf tournament is open to 72 players with registration closing Saturday, Sept. 11. The tournament begins with check-in near hole 1 in Jesse James Park at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Shotgun start is at 9:30 a.m. To preregister, visit jessejamesfestival.com/events/disc-golf.
Whether the game is known as tailgate toss or bean bag toss, cornhole is here to stay. Capitalizing on some of that fun, this year’s Jesse James Festival includes a cornhole tournament starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Register and learn more at jessejamesfestival.com/events/cornhole-tournament.
For years, a mud volleyball tournament has been part of the annual festival. This year however, organizers are doing things a little differently and opting for sand rather than mud. The co-ed tournament begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Learn more at jessejamesfestival.com/events/volleyball.
A free fishing tournament for those 12 and younger will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Jesse James Park pond. Trophies will be presented for biggest fish overall with other prizes for the top three for each class. Every child will receive a goodie bag. Registration will completed on site. Learn more at jessejamesfestival.com/events/fishing-tournament.
Barbecue contests
The 33rd annual Jesse James Barbeque Cook-Out will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18. Check-in is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday or 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.
The contest is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. It includes four basic categories: turkey, beef brisket, pork ribs, chicken and pork shoulder/Boston butt.
There are cash prizes for winners and a plaque awarded by the Kearney Chamber of Commerce for showmanship. If interested in competing, call Larry Pratt at 935-9644. Interested judges can email Valerie Fort at VFort1982@gmail.com or call 719-5141.
A children’s cooking competition, Kids Q on the Hill, will also take place for those ages 6 to 15. Applications must be submitted by Monday, Sept. 13. Check-in will be done at the cooks’ meeting Sept. 17. Learn more and register at jessejamesfestival.com/events/bbq.
Little Miss/Mr. contest
Jesse James Festival judges encourage the area’s cutest youngsters to wear their best western attire or cutest dress-up clothes and participate in the Little Mr. and Miss contest.
This year’s contest is Saturday, Sept. 18. Entry forms are available at jessejamesfestival.com by clicking on the Little Miss Mr. drop-down under the Events tab. Registrations are due by Sept. 11.
Parade
This year’s festival parade features a hometown pride theme. Eventgoers are encouraged to wear Kearney School District gear and colors of purple and yellow/gold.
Floats will begin to line up along Washington Street in downtown Kearney starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The parade begins at 10 a.m. This year’s grand marshal is Kearney native and longtime city businessman Keith Doss.
Street closures will begin around 8 a.m. and no parking will be allowed along the route after that time.
Rodeo
Festivalgoers will have multiple official URA/MRCA rodeo options to chose from. Rodeos will occur at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Admission for the Saturday and Sunday events is $10 each per person and free for children 5 and younger. Learn more at jessejamesfestival.com/rodeo.
Other entertainment
Running the second weekend on the festival grounds in Jesse James Park will also be a carnival, Woodchux hatchet-throwing cages, Nick’s Barnyard Buddies petting zoo, performances from magician Mike Winters, chances to buy items from local artisans and vendors in Arts & Craft Alley and mechanical bull rides.
The carnival begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday Sept. 16 and 17. The carnival will also open at noon on both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19. Wristbands deals will be available.
