Clothing, household item drive benefits Smithville High School

SMITHVILLE — Smithville High School is hosting a clothing and household item drive this November as a fundraiser that will help benefit After Prom.
Things sought for donation include clothing items, shoes, bedding, curtains, rugs, towels, purses and backpacks.
All cloth items should be placed in 33 gallon bags before delivery.
Drop off will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21 in the Smithville High School parking lot, 645 S. Commercial Ave.
For more information, contact Erika Cutler-Deen by emailing SmithvilleAfterProm@gmail.com.
