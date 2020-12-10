Coffee with the Community virtual this December

Liberty Public Schools community engagement series, Coffee with the Community, returns in a virtual format at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec 17.
This month, the event will feature the district's Chief Equity Officer, Andrea Dixon-Seahorn, as she provides an update on work that has been taking place within her department in recent months.
The session is available live on both the LPS Facebook and YouTube platforms as well as being available in replay format immediately following the premier.
For more information and to view previous Coffee with the Community meetings, visit lps53.org/domain/1112.
