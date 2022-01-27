CLAY COUNTY — A $500 grant is being offered to a female college student native to the Northland.
The scholarship is being presented by the Gamma Theta chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society with a mission of promoting women educators.
The Memorial Recruitment Grant is presented to a Northland woman native to Platte or Clay County who plans to become an educator and has completed two years of undergraduate work by the time the grant is to begin while maintaining a 3.0 or higher GPA.
Applications and transcripts are due by March 31.
Fore more information, contact Bonnie Dickson by email at dicksonbonniej@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.