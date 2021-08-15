U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-MO, is accepting applications from north Missouri students interested in attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy or U.S. Naval Academy.
“Our nation’s service academies are some of the most selective and prestigious institutions in the world,” said Graves. “Each year I have the distinct honor of nominating several outstanding young men and women from north Missouri to attend the five service academies. It’s a tough and competitive process, but I encourage every student who is interested in attending one of these incredible service academies to apply.”
To be eligible, you must:
• Be at least 17 years old, but not have passed your 23rd birthday (25 for the Merchant Marine Academy).
• Be a U.S. citizen and permanent resident of Missouri.
• Be unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.
• Meet the medical, physical and academic requirements of the academy.
• Be of "good moral character."
• Have a valid Social Security number.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 15.
Individuals interested in applying can contact Graves’ Kansas City District Office at 792-3976.
Applicants are evaluated and interviewed by the Academy Nomination Review Board comprised of service academy graduates and citizens of Missouri’s 6th Congressional District before final recommendations are made to Graves.
