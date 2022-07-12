honor roll

Paris Anderson has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa. Students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the dean’s list.
Gabrielle Elizabeth Schaller has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky.
Emily Kowalski, Adrianna Bouillon, Annamarie Circello, Maritza Cerda, Darrin Kinslow, Ransom Ward and Miriam Solorio have been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Avila University, Kansas City.
Sara DeGarmo, Olivia Dumit, Makenzie Gibson, Sophia Kish, Cal'ab London, Samara McKellar, Joshua Mesmer, Damaris Montealegre, Trent Rueckert, Kyle Smith and Josey Vickers have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a GPA of 4.0.
Callie Broyles, Sam Butcher, Teresa Cassell, Bailey Daniels, Erin Ellington, Nicholas Entrop, KhaMarei Holden, Alex Murray, Mark Newman, Kylee Nissen, Cruz Vanderhoorn, David White, Landon Worstell and Katrina Zuelke have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Missouri State University, St. Joseph. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a GPA of 3.5.
Zoe Poulsen earned a 4.0 GPA and has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 term at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa.
Kaylin Robinson has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 term at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
