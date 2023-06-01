honor roll
Hunter Smith was named to the winter 2023 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 for the reporting term are named to the list.

Mary Perkins was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa. Students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the list.

"Honor Roll" includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.

