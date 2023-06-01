Hunter Smith was named to the winter 2023 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 for the reporting term are named to the list.
Mary Perkins was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa. Students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the list.
Caden Romine was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list for Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in a minimum course load of 12 hours and have a GPA of 3.5.
Jackson Brown, Kya Curtis, Carly Luttrell and Megan Zingerman were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Faytetteville. To qualify for the list, students achieved at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Allison L. Heitmann was named to the scholastic honor roll winter 2023 semester at Oregon State University, Corvallis. Students earned a 3.5GPA or higher to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.
Lance Bolls, Annemarie Brooks and Kian Hayes were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas. Full-time students with 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the dean’s list.
Grant Nagel and Dawson Raines were named to the 2023 spring semester dean’s list at the State Technical College of Missouri, Linn. To be placed on the list, a full-time student must earn a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0.
Mallory Dickerson, Lili Jackson, Luke Morrill, Logan Morrill, Jonathan Wakins and Erin Wenzel were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at William Jewell College, Liberty. The honor recognizes students with a GPA of 3.7 or above enrolled in at least 14 hours.
"Honor Roll" includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.
