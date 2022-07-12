honor roll

Gabrielle Adkins has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Avila University, Kansas City.
Connor Norris and Teghan Wilson have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a GPA of 4.0.
Megan Mercer and Alex Updike Rustici have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Missouri State University, St. Joseph. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a GPA of 3.5.
Thomas Ross Altvater, Michael Joseph Bianco, Vito Anthony Bianco, Katie G. Blodgett, Hunter William Blodgett, Maxwell E. Bowers, Anna Grace Brewer, Paula Carrera, Alexis Isabella Chancellor, Ava Marie Curry, Derric Jeffrey Drigalla, Kayley S. Fegan, Aaron Hoffman, Mackenzie Ann Hoffman, Abigail Michelle Jensen, Isaac Michael Jensen, Dylan Michael Johnson, Mizuki Kuroiwa, Skyler Marina Long, Dawson Christopher Meinert, Maya Renee Morris, Carissa Rae Nichols, Claire Maxine Piburn, Madison Taylor Pope, Elisha G. Schoor, Lauren N. Sutton and Carter Woods have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.