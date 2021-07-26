Aubrianna McKee and Landon McKee have both landed on the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa. To be eligible for the deans' list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Chloe Elise Lyles and Grant O. Sloan have been named to the 2021 spring semester president’s honor roll at the University of Wyoming, Laramie. The honor roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, announces the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2021 semester. Four area students made the list by carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.2 out of 4.0: Rachel Adcock, geology and geophysics, freshman; Auburn Hughes, engineering, sophomore; Lauren Michaelis, civil engineering, senior; and Brendan Sweeney, engineering management, senior.
Allyson Pagel, a student in the School of Engineering, has been named to the University of Kansas spring 2021 honor roll.
Dylan J. Ritz and Baylea Renee Jones have been named to the 4.0 dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg.
Liberty J. Rogers, Alex T. Springer, Rebekah Schroeder, Hannah Leigh Yarc and Kyle James Swope have been named to the 3.5 to 3.99 dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg.
Carley Anders and Chloe Gillespie have earned a spot on the spring 2021 semester honors at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas. Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
