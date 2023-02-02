honor roll

Grant Nagel and Colin Stuecken were named to the 2022 dean’s list for the fall semester at State Technical College of Missouri, Linn. To be on the list, a full-time student must earn a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0.
Abigail Mack was named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Truman State University, Kirksville. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 GPA and complete at least 12 credit hours.
Sophie Oxandale and Caden Thomas qualified for the fall 2022 vice president for academic affair’s list at Truman State University. To qualify, an undergraduate must attain a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and complete at least 12 credit hours.
Kenna Becker, Cade Brundage, Austin Bullock, Mae Chaney, Emma Cobb, Abby Couch, Mickey Distefano, Gracie Fisher, Vincent Gardner, Reece Gerber, Madison Hiley, Tyson Hodge, Naomi Lewis, Sydney Libowitz, Kaycee Maynard, Chloe McCoy, Emily Nuhn, Emma Scott, Jeniyah Smith and Briggs Terwilleger were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Missouri State University, Springfield. To be on the list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and have at least a 3.5 GPA.
Matthew C. Nelson and Katrina Renea Lee were named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list at Iowa State University, in Ames, Iowa. Students named to the list must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Lance Bolles, Annemarie Brooks and Kian Hayes were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas. To be on the dean’s list, a student must complete at least 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5.
Erin Wenzel, Mallory Dickerson, Aidyn Foltz, Rylie Foltz, Luke Morrill, Vaughn Sloan and Traeten Thorell were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at William Jewell College, Liberty. The honor recognizes students with a GPA of 3.7 or above enrolled in at least 14 hours.
Leah Ruth was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
Ava Henry has been named to the 2022 fall dean’s list at Drury University, Springfield. The recognition means a student earned a GPA of 3.6 or greater on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.
“Honor Roll” includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.
