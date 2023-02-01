honor roll
Metro Creative

Caroline Brink, Bella Eddy, Elaina Gorton, Lukas Hudson, Payton Robertson, Samantha Seggerman and Abigail Wagner were named to the fall 2023 president’s list at Truman State University, Kirksville. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 GPA and complete at least 12 credit hours.

Kayden Alderman, Shannon Birlingmair, Abigail Brink, Jordan Carlson, Caroline Casel, Catherine Duncan, Gabe Eillott, Abby Keller, Jason Niffen, Ryan Olivas, Chloe Roffmann, Siara Schweiger, Sophia Tulipana and Ava Ward qualified for the fall 2022 vice president for academic affair’s list at Truman State University, Kirksville. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate must attain a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and complete at least 12 credit hours.

“Honor Roll” includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.