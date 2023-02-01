honor roll

Caroline Brink, Bella Eddy, Elaina Gorton, Lukas Hudson, Payton Robertson, Samantha Seggerman and Abigail Wagner were named to the fall 2023 president’s list at Truman State University, Kirksville. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 GPA and complete at least 12 credit hours.
Kayden Alderman, Shannon Birlingmair, Abigail Brink, Jordan Carlson, Caroline Casel, Catherine Duncan, Gabe Eillott, Abby Keller, Jason Niffen, Ryan Olivas, Chloe Roffmann, Siara Schweiger, Sophia Tulipana and Ava Ward qualified for the fall 2022 vice president for academic affair’s list at Truman State University, Kirksville. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate must attain a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and complete at least 12 credit hours.
Justin Agnor, Hayden Armour, Walker Bond, Mark Chiselita, Jackson Cooper, Jonathan Fang, Lauren Flickinger, Gunnar Gudehus, Derek Katzer, Carson Krop, Victoria Morelli, Carson Payne, Hope Peck, Naomi Rickard, Meghan Schneider, Ali Thatcher, Ella Trinidad and Alec Walls were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at William Jewell College, Liberty. The honor recognizes students with a GPA of 3.7 or above enrolled in at least 14 hours.
Charlotte Brookins was named to the dean’s list and the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Iowa, Iowa City Iowa. To be listed, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher on 12 semester hours.
Brooke Truelove and Erin Bradfield were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Avila University, Kansas City.
Kassidy Pfeiffer was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas. To qualify, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Alison Adams was named a fall 2022 president’s list honoree at Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas. To qualify, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPA of 4.0.
Katherine Moore made the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
Amber Avery was named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a 4.0 GPA and be in good academic standing.
Karlee Ensor was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. To be on the list, students have to earn at least a 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of credit and no failing grades.
“Honor Roll” includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.
