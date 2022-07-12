honor roll

Grace Cantrell and Rachael Wigand have been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa. Students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the dean’s list.
Sarah Woods, Brook Truelove and Erin Bradfield have been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Avila University, Kansas City.
Sylvia Adams, Ethan Harper, Talia Kelly, Zach Mapel, James Sisson and Mo Tajchman have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a GPA of 4.0.
Travis Keaton Akin, John C Alvey, Rebekah Rose Beebe, Mackenzie Paige Black, Morgan C. Blackburn, Alex Thomas Blair, Kathryn E Bohr, Lauren Elizabeth Bohr, Isabelle Zoe Borchardt, Tabitha Michelle Brooks, Grace K. Buehler, Thayart Samuel Coday, Brayden D. Cox, Emma Maria Cronin, Taylor A. Dierkens, Kaitlin Elizabeth Drake, Jonathan William Edens, Shelby Lyn Erickson, Michael Anthony Garcia, Meredith M. George, Chloe V Grothaus, Eric Blake Hooten, Claire Anne Hussey, Noah Aric Jackson, John Thomas Kankiewicz, Grace Claire Kennebeck, Reagan Pearl Krueger, Evan Thomas Langdon, Brandon F. Lee, Noah Leo Lively, Cierra Dawn Logan, Madison Nevaeh Mackey, Peter Ryan Mallett, Brenner Scott Maloney, Jacob Wayne Marquis, Jordyn M. Marquis, Olivia Claire McCann, Amanda Joenell McKillip, Catherine Ann Parrish, Savannah Maria Parry, Caroline C. Parry, Katelyn Marie Paterson, Rhema Prim, Jami Elizabeth Rance, Allison Jean Reece, Nathan J. Riley, Madison Jade Ripper, Jacob Daniel Rogers, Arrionna Cimmone Sackett, Cailyn Joy Scheer, Paige Nicole Shelley, Heather Colette Shipley, Mitchell Sidden, Spencer Joseph Silvey, Carly Ann Smith, Ashley Michele Stocksick, Wendy Chong Wei Tan, Casey Chong-Mei Tan, Alexander Thomas Trout, Valerie Ann Venier, Jacob Robert Walker, Matthew Curtis Walther, Chloe Francesa Warner, Meg E. Weaver, Jalen Tyler Weston, Josie Tamier Wilkerson and Brett A. Wolkey have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Katherine G. Rhodus has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 term at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa for having a 4.0 GPA.
Jackson Yahne, a senior in chemical engineering at Kansas State University, has been inducted into the Steel Ring Honor Society. Steel Ring is an honorary society comprised of seniors in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering.
