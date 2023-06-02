honor roll
Seaton Lowe was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. The distinction is given to students who completed at least 12 graded hours with a GPA of 3.75 or higher.

Summer Heckert, Jenna Jennings, Ella Lehman, Ella Marshall and Jazlyn Peace were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Faytetteville. To qualify for the list, students earn at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

“Honor Roll” includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.

