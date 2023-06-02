Seaton Lowe was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. The distinction is given to students who completed at least 12 graded hours with a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Summer Heckert, Jenna Jennings, Ella Lehman, Ella Marshall and Jazlyn Peace were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Faytetteville. To qualify for the list, students earn at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Rhiannon Maynes and Ethan Naber were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at William Jewell College, Liberty. The honor recognizes students with a GPA of 3.7 or above enrolled in at least 14 hours.
Eastlyn Koons was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Truman State University, Kirksville. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 GPA and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Laura Alexander and Taylor Baldwin were named to the spring 2023 vice president for academic affairs list at Truman State University, Kirksville. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
“Honor Roll” includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.