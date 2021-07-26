Miranda Ansa Zinola has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University, Brookings. Zinola has a 4.0 GPA. To earn dean's list distinctions, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Jaedra Hopkins and Logan Littleton, both students in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and Jadyn Yoder, a student in the School of Engineering, fulfilled their individual school requirements to be named to the spring 2021 honor roll at the University of Kansas, Lawrence.
Jobeth Hancock, Audrey Simpson and Mahlee Wohlford, all from Smithville, have earned a spot on the spring 2021 semester honors at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas. Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.