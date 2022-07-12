honor roll

Ari Bazalaki, Kaitlyn Chapman, Aspen Conkling, Lillian Cutler, Logan Cutler, Brooke Kaderly, Austin Purtle and Shannon Purtle have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a GPA of 4.0.
Nikki Hagan, Shae Harwood, Makayla Holkesvik, Baileigh Kienzle, Josphine Martorana, Megan Mercer, Kaleb Morcha, Lauren Nelson and Gabby Rustici have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Missouri State University, St. Joseph. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a GPA of 3.5.
Lauren Nicole Archer, Dayton Levi Brown, Heather Renee Cheney, Madelyn Lee DeYoung, Courtney Leigh Dull, Kelsey Ann Hankins, Abigail Harpenau, Rachel Michelle Head, Mason David Hedgecorth, Savannah Skye Hollaman, Lauren E. Kirtley, Elliott F. Knight, Elizabeth Kruse, Darron Sanjiv McCauley, McKenna Rose McGuire, Grace Andrea McLaughlin, Sydney E. Perry, Jordan Connor Peterson, Emily A. Reed, Alexis Grace Riggins, Kyle Dean Ruff, John W. Weis and Jacob Raymond Wornson have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Carter Pate has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 term at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa for a GPA of 4.0.
