The University of Kansas named Hunter Dooley and Blake Mitton of Holt on its Honor Roll. Additionally, Grayson Glennon, Brooks Gwin, Madison Hiley, Rylee Lehr, Sydney Lentz, Jordan Murphy, Allyson Pagel and Blake Smith of Kearney were named on KU’s Honor Roll.
Morgan Holloway, a graphics technology student at Washburn University Institute of Technology, has been named to the National Technical Honor Society. NTHS is an honor society for outstanding career and technical students of workforce vocational education institutions in the United States. To be eligible for induction, students must exhibit rewarding excellence in workforce education and promote strong values such as responsibility, initiative, teamwork, leadership and scholarship, according to a press release.
