The University of Wyoming lists Grant Sloan of Kearney on its President’s Honor Roll for achieving a 4.0 GPA.
Carthage College has named Abbigail Harkness from Kearney to its dean's list for academic excellence during the spring 2020 semester, achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
"Honor Roll" includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Northwest Editor Sean Roberts at sean.roberts@mycouriertribune.com.
