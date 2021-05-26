Adalia Sewell and Amanda Schrivener were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Central Methodist University in Fayette for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Sydnee A. Svejda was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin for earning a GPA of 3.75 or above.
Margaux Morris was named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for earning a GPA of 3.66 or higher.
Emily Blodgett, Brooke McGinnis, Haley Milum, Kaylea Shadid and Nathan Westfall were named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Rockhurst University in Kansas City for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Mary Perkins was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa for having a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64.
Rachel Becker and Morgan Snider were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Truman State University in Kirskville for earning a 4.0 GPA.
Lauren Diven, Trevor Grandin, Nash Kolb, Sophie Oxandale, Caden Thomas and Anthony Whalen were named to the spring 2021 vice president from academic affairs list at Truman State University for having a semester GPA of at least 3.5.
