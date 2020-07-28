Graceland University has listed Savannah Bushman and Shelbie Langford on the 2020 spring president’s list for achieving a 4.0 GPA. Additionally, Mary Perkins and Ashley Skelton were listed on the Honors List for achieving a GPA of 3.65 or higher.
Belmont University listed Isabelle Kanning on the Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Emily Blodgett, Brooke McGinnis, Haley Milum, Olivia Prather, Gannen Rinck and Kaylea Shadid were listed in Rockhurst University’s Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Missouri State University listed Hayden Hepler of Holt and Reid Alexander, Amaya Ambrosio, Claire Bailey, Marenda Biggs, Clayton Breshears, Alli Brock, Molly Heinzler, Alexander Kent, Sydney Libowitz, Margaret McMurray, Addison Moore, Olivia Parks, Rachel Porter, Lydia Richter, Carlie Ross, Emma Scott, Katelynn Taylor, Ashley Tyne and Paige Wolf of Kearney on the Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Missouri Western State University listed Ian Fletcher of Holt and Mae Chaney, Malia Cunningham, Kayla Ruelle, Jeremiah Smith and Lizzy Williams of Kearney to the President’s Honor Roll for achieving a 4.0 GPA. Additionally, Anthony Antos, Brett Currey and Rachel King of Kearney were listed on the Dean’s Honor Roll for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Avila University named Kyle Myers, Tyler Romano and Allison Snapp of Holt as well as Gabrielle Adkins and Tanner Dalman to the Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Kailee Knudsen was listed on Southern Baptist Univerisity’s President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA. Hannah Mayfield was listed on the Honor’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
