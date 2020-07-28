Jacob Greenwood was listed on the Graceland University Spring 2020 Honors List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Kierstin Darr was named to the Culver-Stockton College Honor Roll for achieving a GPA of 3.2 or higher.
Eleanor Hofmeister was named to Nashville’s Belmont University Spring 2020 Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Maren Williams was listed on the University of Iowa’s Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Laren Bays, Makinsey Birlingmair, Spencer Busch, Lilliana Cochrane, Callie Fergen, Lauren Fisher, McKenna Hill and Lauren Nelson were listed on the Missouri State University’s Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Missouri Western State University named Noah Bonner, Lexei Cook, Logan Cutler, Grace Feldmann, Kim Hall, Kyle Heckenbach, Jordan Holkesvik, Amy Lett, Haley Punzo and Shannon Purtle to its President’s Honor Roll for achieving a 4.0 GPA. Additionally, Dylan Aspelund, Kaitlyn Chapman, Emily Holland and Elizabeth Sheridan were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Paige Deuel and Lydia Schuetz were listed on the Avila University Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
