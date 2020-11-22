Camden Lethcoe of Smithville was named on the University of Alabama President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA.
"Honor Roll" includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Northwest Editor Sean Roberts at sean.roberts@mycouriertribune.com.
