Kierstin Darr and Collin Milford were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Culver-Stockton College in Canton for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Jena Martin was named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois for earning a GPA of at least 3.5.
Paige Lakenburger was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Central Methodist University in Fayette for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Alexandria T. Carr and Delaney K. Hirst were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin for earning a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Katelyn Alexander, Joshua Grandstaff, Eastlyn Koons, Ashleigh Sharkey and Gabby Winterboer were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Truman State University in Kirskville for attaining a semester GPA of 4.0.
Laura Alexander was named to the spring 2021 vice president from academic affairs list at Truman State University for attaining a semester GPA of at least 3.5.
