Brennen Davis, Emma Davolt, Joseph Ferrara, Andrew Letsch, Elisabeth Magera, Amber Mears and Mary Rechtien were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Faytetteville. To qualify for the list, students must have achieved at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Mariel Danner was named to the winter 2023 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 for the reporting term are named to the list.
Jillian Hough, Brittany Hudson and John Porter were named to the honor list for 2023 spring term at Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa. Students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the list.
Amber Avery was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Cumberland’s University, Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible for the list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum term GPA of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
Jesse Kilson was named to the winter 2023 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the list.
Kaylen Aldridge, Jediah Anderson and Katrina Woodward were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Faytetteville. To qualify for the list, students must have achieved at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Ava Henry was named to the 2023 spring dean’s list at Drury University, Springfield. The recognition means a student earned a GPA of 3.6 or greater while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Annabelle Anderson, Tessa Bisges, Walker Bond, Mark Chiselita, Jonathan Fang, Lauren Flickinger, Gunnar Gudehus, Kanukayi Gudza, Brandon Homan, Derek Katzer, Carson Krop, Carly Mantia, Maddie Newton, Selene Paredes-Nunez, Hope Peck, Naomi Rickard, Meghan Schneider and Alexander Walls were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at William Jewell College, Liberty. The honor recognizes students with a GPA of 3.7 or above enrolled in at least 14 hours.
Caroline Brink, Jordan Carlson, Caroline Casel, Gabe Elliott, Chloe Roffmann, Samantha Seggerman, Sophia Tulipana, Abigail Wagner and Ava Ward were named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Truman State University, Kirksville. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 GPA and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Nick Biesemeyer, Shannon Birlingmair, Bella Eddy, Elaina Gorton, Jason Niffen, Ryan Olivas, Payton Robertson and Sam Shaffer were named to the spring 2023 vice president for academic affairs list at Truman State University, Kirksville. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
“Honor Roll” includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.
