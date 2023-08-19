LIBERTY — William Jewell College received two recognitions recently, according to the school's press releases.
First, Money magazine named the college to its “Best Colleges in America 2023” list. The magazine reviewed more than 2,400 four-year public and private nonprofit colleges. According to the magazine criteria, the list was then narrowed to 736 schools based on those with more than 500 students, that were not in financial distress and had graduation rates above the median.
The Best Colleges were assigned a rating out of 5 stars, and Jewell received a 4.5 star rating based on quality (30%), affordability (40%) and outcomes (30%).
Second, the Princeton Review named the college "one of the nation's best institutions for undergraduates to earn their college degree." The education services company recommends Jewell among its top academic-ranked schools in its 2024 college guide, The Best 389 Colleges. Only 15% of America's four-year colleges and universities receive this distinction, according to the release.
Of the 389 Best Colleges, including all public and private colleges and universities of all sizes, Jewell was also named to the 209 Best Value Colleges list based on more than 40 data points covering academics, costs, financial aid, debt, graduation rates, and alumni career and salary data.
In addition, 630 colleges and universities were noted as the best in their region. Jewell was among the 150 Best Midwest Colleges for “academically outstanding and well worth consideration in your college search.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.