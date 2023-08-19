William Jewell College

William Jewell College is located in Liberty.

LIBERTY — William Jewell College received two recognitions recently, according to the school's press releases. 

First, Money magazine named the college to its “Best Colleges in America 2023” list. The magazine reviewed more than 2,400 four-year public and private nonprofit colleges. According to the magazine criteria, the list was then narrowed to 736 schools based on those with more than 500 students, that were not in financial distress and had graduation rates above the median.

