Maddyx Kirkland was named to the athletic director’s honor roll for the fall semester at the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Mississippi. She plays softball and is majoring in sports management.
Mallory Dickerson, Aidyn Foltz, Logan Morrill, Lucas Morrill, Erin Pettiecord and Megan Rohrer were named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at William Jewell College, Liberty. The honor recognizes students with a GPA of 3.7 or above in at least 14 hours.
Nichole Cull and Annie Trump were named to the fall 2021 president’s list for Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester. To be on the list, full-time undergraduate students have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above.
Rachel Becker, Trevor Grandin, Nash Kolb and Morgan Peck were named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Truman State University, Kirksville. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 GPA and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Lauren Diven and Caden Thomas were named to the fall 2021 vice president of academic affairs list at Truman State University. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Lauren Bates, a sophomore studying elementary education; Anna Brisbane, a freshman studying agri-business; and Grant Woltkamp, a freshman studying exercise science, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Missouri Valley College in Marshall. To be on the list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 hours and have a 3.3 or higher GPA.
Amaya Ambrosio, Clayton Breshears, Cade Brundage, Abby Couch, Gracie Fisher, Madison Hiley, Kaycee Maynard, Chloe McCoy, Emily Nuhn, Lydia Richter, Emma Scott, Vanessa Seuferer and Katelynn Taylor were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Missouri State University, Springfield. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA out of 4.0. Katrina Renae Lee was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Lee is studying animal science. Students named to the list must have earned a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.00-scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Rachel Young was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. To qualify, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPA of 4.0.
Jeremiah Smith was named to the fall 2021 semester president’s honor roll at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor. Connor Norris and Alex Updike were named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s honor roll at Missouri Western State University. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.
Daniel Piburn was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Washburn University. To qualify, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.99.
