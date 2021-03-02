Avery Chancellor, Lauren Diven, Trevor Grandin, Nash Kolb, Morgan Snider and Anthony Whalen, all from Kearney, were named to the Truman State University fall 2020 president’s list for earning a 4.0 GPA.
Rachel Becker, Bailey Hixson, Brayden Schoening and Blake Weakley, all from Kearney, qualified for Truman State University’s fall 2020 vice president of academic affairs’ list for having a GPA of at least 3.5.
Rockhurst University dean’s list students from Kearney for the fall 2020 semester are: Hannah Brannlund, Haley Milum, Grace Moore, Kaylea Shadid and Nathan Westfall. All had a GPA of at least 3.5.
Missouri State University dean’s list students from Kearney are: Kajal Bhakta, Alli Brock, Abby Couch, Jake Hagen, Elizabeth Hammack, Molly Heinzler, Margaret McMurray, Addison Moore, Devon Moyer, Olivia Parks, Lydia Richter, Emma Scott, Nicholas Stoll, Katelynn Taylor and Ashley Tyne. All had at least a 3.5 GPA for the fall semester.
University of Kansas honor roll students from Kearney for the fall 2020 semester are: Rylee Lehr, Sydney Lentz, Jordan Murphy, Allyson Pagel and Blake Smith.
