Karly Ranes, Abby Smith and Alex Updike were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the honor.
Mae Chaney, Mickey Distefano, Madison Hiley, Cade Brundage,Abby Couch, Vincent Gardner, Reece Gerber, Macey Maas Hauver, Jeniyah Smith, Austin Bullock, Emma Cobb, Tyson Hodge, Briggs Terwilleger and Braden Tonks were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Missouri State University, Springfield. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.5 GPA.
Samantha Renae Schoening and Adalia Grace Sewell were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Central Methodist University, Fayette, Missouri. Students on the list met the requirements for placement including a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Alice M. Fitzgerald, Grace M. Kimberlin, Marshall E. Morris and Nathaniel R. Thomas were named to the spring 2023 honor roll at Wichita State University, Kansas. To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
Gage Bryant and Graham Carter were named to the spring 2023 semester honor roll at Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla. To be on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and GPA of 3.2 or higher.
"Honor Roll" includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.
