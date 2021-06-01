Anthony Whalen graduated cum laude from Truman State University in Kirksville during the 2021 spring commencement ceremonies in early May. Cum laude recognizes those who earned a GPA between 3.50 and 3.74.
Kaylee Chase earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering from the University of Alabama — Tuscaloosa, during its spring commencement ceremonies.
