KSU junior from Smithville takes 1st in student design competition

Kansas State University junior and Smithville native Teegan Farrell placed first in the fashion design category in the 19th Annual North American Student Design Competition sponsored by the Alpaca Owners Association.
Kansas State University junior Teegan Farrell described her work as “the concept of yin-yang, putting two things together that can come together as one. Zero waste and the use of alpaca fiber coming together in one design allows for an even bigger step to a more sustainable industry.”
Submitted illustration
Kansas State University junior Teegan Farrell described her work as “the concept of yin-yang, putting two things together that can come together as one. Zero waste and the use of alpaca fiber coming together in one design allows for an even bigger step to a more sustainable industry.”
Kansas State University junior and Smithville native Teegan Farrell placed first in the fashion design category in the 19th Annual North American Student Design Competition sponsored by the Alpaca Owners Association.
“This project made me aware of the many benefits of alpaca fiber,” said Farrell. “I wanted to show that through my design but keep it minimal. I also incorporated the idea of zero waste in my design. After all, if you’re already using a sustainable fiber, why not take another step in the right direction and eliminate wasted fabric as well? After this experience, I was able to learn a lot about how much alpaca fiber is helping the fashion industry as well as push myself out of my comfort zone with my designs.”
The competition was created to promote the use of alpaca fiber in fashion, textile and interior design at the fundamental level of educational institutions.
The theme for this year’s competition was “Alpaca: The Earth-Friendly Fiber.”
The competition is divided into two categories: fashion design and textile design. Entries required a presentation board, swatches and a one-page essay. Finalists were announced and their designs displayed at the AOA National Education and Fiber Conference July 14 to 16 and are listed at alpacainfo.com/student-design-competition.
The top three entries in each category and the winning essay received cash scholarships and will be spotlighted in the nationally distributed publication Alpacas Magazine.
“My overall design came from the concept of yin-yang, putting two things together that can come together as one. Zero waste and the use of alpaca fiber coming together in one design allows for an even bigger step to a more sustainable industry,” Farrell said via press release.
The student design competition is judged by industry professionals who provide a critique for each entry. The scoring is based on an evaluation of individual entries rather than a comparative system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.