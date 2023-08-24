KSU junior from Smithville takes 1st in student design competition

Kansas State University junior and Smithville native Teegan Farrell placed first in the fashion design category in the 19th Annual North American Student Design Competition sponsored by the Alpaca Owners Association.

 Submitted Photo

“This project made me aware of the many benefits of alpaca fiber,” said Farrell. “I wanted to show that through my design but keep it minimal. I also incorporated the idea of zero waste in my design. After all, if you’re already using a sustainable fiber, why not take another step in the right direction and eliminate wasted fabric as well? After this experience, I was able to learn a lot about how much alpaca fiber is helping the fashion industry as well as push myself out of my comfort zone with my designs.”

KSU junior from Smithville takes 1st in student design competition

Kansas State University junior Teegan Farrell described her work as “the concept of yin-yang, putting two things together that can come together as one. Zero waste and the use of alpaca fiber coming together in one design allows for an even bigger step to a more sustainable industry.”

