Missouri State University students from Liberty named to the dean’s list for having at least a 3.5 GPA in the fall semester are: Kiersten Astarita, Isabelle Bates, Regan Beagle, Anna Chapman, Victoria Dillon, Alyssa Griffith, Allison Heggen, Charles Henn, Kristin Johnson, Kennie Knauth, Alaina Lee, Whitney Longley, Olivia McCann, Karsen McCune, Emily McKenna, Paige Nicewaner, Grace Ordonio, Mia Orlich, Jami Parker, Trevor Reece, Brooke Robertson, Jacob Skillman, Alexis Sorrell, Wade Thomas, Grace Thomason, Tristan Tyler and Ryan Walker.
University of Kansas honor roll students for the fall 2020 semester from Liberty are: Sydney Cole, Hannah Havelka, Zahra Khan, Isaac Leff, Connor Looney, Mallory McGee, Zackary Murphy, Madison Nay, Chloe Rothery, Autumn Shibley and Lauren Trimble.
Brock Boysan, Conaire Bradfield, Abigail Brink, Morgan Richards, Hannah Sanders, Samantha Seggerman, Raechel Sherrick, Abigail Wagner and Caroline Wright, all from Liberty, were named to the Truman State University fall 2020 president’s list for having a 4.0 GPA.
Lauren Bahr, Delaney Brown, Jordan Carlson, Daniel Harper, Lukas Hudson, Johnnie Mehl, Jason Niffen, Chloe Roffmann, Siara Schweiger and Sophia Tulipana, all from Liberty, qualified for the Truman State University’s fall 2020 vice president of academic affairs’ list for having a GPA of at least 3.5.
