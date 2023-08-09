Daniel Walter Adkins, Samuel Ivan Alexander, John C. Alvey, Ava C. Baker, Rebekah Rose Beebe, Mackenzie Paige Black, Morgan C. Blackburn, Alex Thomas Blair, Sarah K. Blankenship, Kathryn E. Bohr, Lauren Elizabeth Bohr, Isabelle Zoe Borchardt, Tabitha Michelle Brooks, Grace K. Buehler, Morgan E. Caster, Alec A. Centa, Katie Ann Chester, Logan Andrew Clariday, Thayart Samuel Coday, Brayden D. Cox, Heriberto Del Porto, Kaitlin Elizabeth Drake, Eleanore Raye Dugdale, Samuel Franklin Dyer, Jonathan William Edens, Shelby Lyn Erickson, Jordan Adele Fleck, Michael Anthony Garcia, Meredith M. George, Chloe V. Grothaus, Thomas Christopher Hand, Easton Robert Hilton, Eric Blake Hooten, Noah Aric Jackson, Connor Dylan Johnson, Grace Claire Kennebeck, Kayley Elizabeth Lenger, Lilliam Ann Leslie, Cierra Dawn Logan, Madison Nevaeh Mackey, Peter Ryan Mallett, Luke Louis Mallon, Peter James Mallon, Brenner Scott Maloney, Jordyn M. Marquis, Olivia Claire McCann, Nicklous Anthony McChesney, Amanda Joenell McKillip, Colten G. Miller, Alexander Raymond Osborne, Catherine Ann Parrish, Caroline C. Parry, Katelyn Marie Paterson, Megan Nicole Paterson, Rhema Prim, Logan Matthew Reiter, Nathan J. Riley, Jacob Daniel Rogers, Arrionna Cimmone Sackett, Cailyn Joy Scheer, Elizabeth Ann Shaw, Mitchell Sidden, Carly Ann Smith, Peyton James Steenstra, Ashley Michele Stocksick, Wendy Chong Wei Tan, Damian Dimitrios Theoharidis, Peyton Tucker, Ashlyn Rhea Welch, Jalen Tyler Weston and Alexander Matthew Wexler were named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
"Honor Roll" includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Recipes
Latest News
- Smithville quilter understands beauty of creating
- Copper Canary Market & Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square
- Fallen veterans memorial to call Kearney park home
- Kearney's Grace wins AAU Junior Olympic National Championship
- Disney+ Introducing Ad-Free Hulu Bundle & Big Price Increases This Fall
- ‘Searching for Sugar Man’ star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81
- ‘The Untouchables’ star Robert Swan killed by cancer aged 78
- Lii Tay’s family announce her death aged 14: ‘We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain’
Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Hummingbirds starting feeding frenzy
- Changes coming for Missouri Highway 291
- Accident on 291 closes road
- Motorcycle strikes SUV on Highway 291
- Bradberry hopes to inspire young women in Smithville
- Kearney mom convicted in daughters’ deaths gets 58 years in prison
- How Handgun Laws in Missouri Compare to Other States
- Moderna or Pfizer? One COVID Shot May Be Safer for Older Adults
- Prop S school district measure fails in Kearney
- Williams elevated to interim Jewell head coach
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.