Daniel Walter Adkins, Samuel Ivan Alexander, John C. Alvey, Ava C. Baker, Rebekah Rose Beebe, Mackenzie Paige Black, Morgan C. Blackburn, Alex Thomas Blair, Sarah K. Blankenship, Kathryn E. Bohr, Lauren Elizabeth Bohr, Isabelle Zoe Borchardt, Tabitha Michelle Brooks, Grace K. Buehler, Morgan E. Caster, Alec A. Centa, Katie Ann Chester, Logan Andrew Clariday, Thayart Samuel Coday, Brayden D. Cox, Heriberto Del Porto, Kaitlin Elizabeth Drake, Eleanore Raye Dugdale, Samuel Franklin Dyer, Jonathan William Edens, Shelby Lyn Erickson, Jordan Adele Fleck, Michael Anthony Garcia, Meredith M. George, Chloe V. Grothaus, Thomas Christopher Hand, Easton Robert Hilton, Eric Blake Hooten, Noah Aric Jackson, Connor Dylan Johnson, Grace Claire Kennebeck, Kayley Elizabeth Lenger, Lilliam Ann Leslie, Cierra Dawn Logan, Madison Nevaeh Mackey, Peter Ryan Mallett, Luke Louis Mallon, Peter James Mallon, Brenner Scott Maloney, Jordyn M. Marquis, Olivia Claire McCann, Nicklous Anthony McChesney, Amanda Joenell McKillip, Colten G. Miller, Alexander Raymond Osborne, Catherine Ann Parrish, Caroline C. Parry, Katelyn Marie Paterson, Megan Nicole Paterson, Rhema Prim, Logan Matthew Reiter, Nathan J. Riley, Jacob Daniel Rogers, Arrionna Cimmone Sackett, Cailyn Joy Scheer, Elizabeth Ann Shaw, Mitchell Sidden, Carly Ann Smith, Peyton James Steenstra, Ashley Michele Stocksick, Wendy Chong Wei Tan, Damian Dimitrios Theoharidis, Peyton Tucker, Ashlyn Rhea Welch, Jalen Tyler Weston and Alexander Matthew Wexler were named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

"Honor Roll" includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.

