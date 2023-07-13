honor roll
Maudie Steinbeck was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. Steinbeck qualified for the academic honor by earning a GPA between 3.70 and 3.99 during the semester.

Lex Chestnut, Zach Mapel and Annalise Pinedo were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the honor.

“Honor Roll” includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.

