Maudie Steinbeck was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. Steinbeck qualified for the academic honor by earning a GPA between 3.70 and 3.99 during the semester.
Lex Chestnut, Zach Mapel and Annalise Pinedo were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the honor.
Katherine Hensley, Mackenzie Herrman, Talia Kelly and Mo Tajchman were named to the spring 2023 president’s honor roll at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
Anna Chapman, Alaina Lee, Emily McKenna, Grace Ordonio, Trevor Reece, Hannah Tritz, Kamryn Cordonnier, Claire Mason, Allison Meyer, Lindsey Bartow, Mallory Chapman, Jacob Haug, Maddie Nofsinger, Courtney Athearn, Ian Toney, Aidan Gansen, Emma Hauser, Tyler Olson, Chloe Sizemore and Lindsey Bahr were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Missouri State University. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.5 GPA.
David Crouch was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Mississippi State University in Starkville. Students on the list achieved a 3.80 or higher GPA while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work.
Alison Adams and Kassidy Pfeiffer were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. To qualify for the list, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.99.
Kamryn Schmalz was named to the spring 2023 semester president’s list for achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. Kaylee Jewell Parker and Ashley J. Ritter were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Central Methodist University, Fayette, Missouri. Students on the list met the requirements for placement including a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Allison L. Heitmann was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Oregon State University in Corvallis. Students must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher to be on the list and carry at least six hours of course work.
Taylor Quinn was named to the spring 2023 semester dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Levi Anderson was named to the spring 2023 semester dean’s list at Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher GPA for the semester.
Alexander Tabaracci was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Tallahassee Community College in Florida.
Emily Marie Burlington, Makena Cornelius, Malia Mei Wiederholt Fuller, Charles Moloney, Ally Pilsl, Bella Rodriguez, Grant Jason Stoner, Phoebe Michaela Stripling, Cole Anthony Havelka, Abby Elizabeth Rosheim and Devon Williams were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Alexandra Pope was named to the spring 2023 semester dean’s list at Aurora University, Aurora, Illinois. To be listed, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
“Honor Roll” includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.